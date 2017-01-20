Hold that Tiger: Islanders D prospect Quenneville out with broken leg

In addition to not paying enough attention to the Bridgeport Sound Tigers except in extreme cases , we here at the Lighthouse Hockey Research Center and Prospectential Library are also often remiss in highlighting the performances of Islanders junior prospects, especially those from the most far-flung reaches of the hockey world . One of those that qualify is David Quenneville , a 2015 draft pick from the Western Hockey League's Medicine Hat Tigers, who has been among the WHL's highest scoring defensemen all season.

