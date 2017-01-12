Greiss, Isle ice Bruins for shutout

Greiss, Isle ice Bruins for shutout

Thomas Greiss stopped 32 shots for his first shutout of the season, and Nikolay Kulemin scored twice in a three-goal second-period outburst to lead the Isles to a 4-0 victory over the lethargic...

Chicago, IL

