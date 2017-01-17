Garth Snow Should Follow Jack Capuano...

Garth Snow Should Follow Jack Capuano Out The Door

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Lighthouse Hockey

After all, this is Garth Snow's creation. Perhaps Islanders fans were so scarred from prior ownership, management, on ice attire, contracts, trades, draft picks and poor teams which featured names such as "Mad Mike" Milbury, John Spano, Milstein and Gluckstern, Don Maloney, Kirk Muller, Roberto Luongo, Todd Bertuzzi, Zeno Chara, Jason Spezza etc....that they had set a new internal bar of what they would deem sufficient for the once proud franchise who set the benchmark for success in the 1980's accomplishing feats that never were and never will be matched ever again in all of sports.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lighthouse Hockey.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Islanders Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Full Details (Jan '06) Jul '16 gut feeling 2
News New York Riveters Coverage at Lighthouse Hockey (Jul '15) Jul '15 tom wingo 2
News First Impressions of Islanders Hockey at Barcla... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Fart news 2
News Islanders open with victory (Oct '14) Oct '14 CHforever 1
News Michael Grabner Shines In Preliminary Round For... (Feb '14) Apr '14 sam 3
News Thomas Vanek Stolen By Montreal Canadiens (Mar '14) Mar '14 Nova 7
News Canada's John Tavares out for rest of Olympics (Feb '14) Feb '14 Mark S 1
See all New York Islanders Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Islanders Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,642 • Total comments across all topics: 278,072,673

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC