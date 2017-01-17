Garth Snow Should Follow Jack Capuano Out The Door
After all, this is Garth Snow's creation. Perhaps Islanders fans were so scarred from prior ownership, management, on ice attire, contracts, trades, draft picks and poor teams which featured names such as "Mad Mike" Milbury, John Spano, Milstein and Gluckstern, Don Maloney, Kirk Muller, Roberto Luongo, Todd Bertuzzi, Zeno Chara, Jason Spezza etc....that they had set a new internal bar of what they would deem sufficient for the once proud franchise who set the benchmark for success in the 1980's accomplishing feats that never were and never will be matched ever again in all of sports.
