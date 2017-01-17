Dough Weight wins in Islanders' coach...

Dough Weight wins in Islanders' coaching debut

Read more: SFGate

John Tavares scored two goals and Thomas Greiss stopped 23 shots for his second straight shutout as the host New York Islanders beat the Dallas Stars 3-0 on Thursday night in their first game under head coach Doug Weight . Tavares, who scored three times Friday, nearly had another hat trick but his shot at an empty net in the closing moments deflected wide.

