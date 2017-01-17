Dough Weight wins in Islanders' coaching debut
John Tavares scored two goals and Thomas Greiss stopped 23 shots for his second straight shutout as the host New York Islanders beat the Dallas Stars 3-0 on Thursday night in their first game under head coach Doug Weight . Tavares, who scored three times Friday, nearly had another hat trick but his shot at an empty net in the closing moments deflected wide.
