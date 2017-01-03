Coyotes beat Islanders in SO, snap 9-game losing streak

Anthony Duclair and Radim Vrbata scored in the shootout to lift Arizona to a 2-1 win over the New York Islanders on Saturday night, snapping the Coyotes' nine-game losing streak. Louis Domingue stopped 27 shots after getting the start in the second game of a back-to-back set, and stopped Andrew Ladd's attempt in the second round of the shootout to end the game.

