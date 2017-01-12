Capuano sounds off on last-place Isles
Islanders head coach Jack Capuano has been making a habit of it during the Brooklyn-based NHL's squad's brutal second campaign in our fair borough. "There will be guys who will be out of the lineup next game, there's no doubt about that," Capuano fumed after watching his slumping team suffer its third consecutive defeat, 2-1, to the Florida Panthers in the front end of a home-and-home series Wednesday night before a crowd of 13,529 at Downtown's Barclays Center.
