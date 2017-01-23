Bossy's 50-in-50 Anniversary: From Hu...

Bossy's 50-in-50 Anniversary: From Hubris to History on this day in 1981

On January 24th, 1981 in a 7-4 Islanders win over the Quebec Nordiques, Mike Bossy scored his 50th goal of the season in his team's 50th game, completing a feat only accomplished once before in NHL history when Maurice "The Rocket" Richard had pulled it off in 1945. The game itself was a wild affair, tied at 4 in the third period and with Bossy having no shots through the first two.

