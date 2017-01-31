Bloomberg: Barclays to opt-out of Islanders agreement
Of all the scenarios that had the Islanders leaving Barclays Center for... someplace, I thought the least likely one was the owners of the arena deciding to opt out of their agreement with the team. I figured that despite the many complaints, at least 41 home games a year would pull in enough dough to make the arrangement worth it for the arena, which prides itself as being one of the busiest in the country.
