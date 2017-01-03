Black Out: Islanders third jersey to go bye-bye in Adidas takeover per reports
The NHL will start its deal with Adidas next season, as the Run DMC-approved shoe manufacturer becomes the league's jersey producer for the next seven years. But in year one of the pact, teams will only have home and road jerseys with no alternates as a way to make the transition smoother.
