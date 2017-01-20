2017 World Juniors: Islanders Kieffer Bellows scores twice as Team USA beats Canada for gold
Kieffer Bellows scored twice and Mathew Barzal had an assist as Team USA beat Canada 5-4 in a shootout to take its first World Junior Championshop gold medal since 2013. Canada took a 2-0 lead in the first half of the first period of the World Junior Championship gold medal game on Thursday night.
