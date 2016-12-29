World Junior Hockey 2017 Schedule: US...

World Junior Hockey 2017 Schedule: USA-Russia clash highlights busy Thursday

Read more: Lighthouse Hockey

The United States moved to the top of Group B at the 2017 World Junior Hockey championship with its three-goal margin of victory over Slovakia Wednesday night, but that position is unlikely to remain after a full slate of games on Thursday's schedule. At 3:30 p.m. EST in Toronto, the U.S. takes on Russia in a battle that could very well decide who grabs second place, while Canada will face Latvia - and surely run up its goal differential - in the 8 p.m. game in Toronto.

