Why John Tavares is suddenly picking up penalty-killing duties

But the gritty center missed a fifth straight game with an upper-body injury when his team beat the Capitals, 4-3, on Tuesday night at Barclays Center. It was the third straight game star center John Tavares took over a lot of Cizikas' penalty-killing duties, especially in the most crucial moments late in the third period, when the Islanders were holding a one-goal lead and took two penalties in the final 5:15 of regulation.

