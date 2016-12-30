Why Isles waiving Halak is only 1st s...

Why Isles waiving Halak is only 1st step toward goalie solution

2 hrs ago

The Islanders placed the 31-year-old goalie on waivers Friday, meaning he can be claimed by any team in the league by noon on Saturday. That team also would assume the rest of his contract, which is worth an annual salary-cap hit of $4.5 million through next season.

Chicago, IL

