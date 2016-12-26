The Islanders at Christmas: Feast or famine

The New York Islanders hit the Christmas break in a tie for last place in the Eastern Conference, a full 12 points behind the last wild card holder after 33 games. No matter what they tell themselves as they hit pause on the season, the odds of recovery in 2016-17 are long on their face and even worse when one considers how their underlying numbers show a team that is deservedly in the bottom fifth of the league.

