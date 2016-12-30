The End of the End: Halak waiving a microcosm of Islanders' breakdown
When he was acquired in the early Spring of 2014, Jaroslav Halak represented something the Islanders hadn't had in a long time: an actual starting goalie. Evgeni Nabokov had emptied his erudite tank to get the team into the 2013 playoffs and during the following season, saves and wins were few and far between.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lighthouse Hockey.
Add your comments below
New York Islanders Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Full Details (Jan '06)
|Jul '16
|gut feeling
|2
|New York Riveters Coverage at Lighthouse Hockey (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|tom wingo
|2
|First Impressions of Islanders Hockey at Barcla... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|Islanders open with victory (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|CHforever
|1
|Michael Grabner Shines In Preliminary Round For... (Feb '14)
|Apr '14
|sam
|3
|Thomas Vanek Stolen By Montreal Canadiens (Mar '14)
|Mar '14
|Nova
|7
|Canada's John Tavares out for rest of Olympics (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|Mark S
|1
Find what you want!
Search New York Islanders Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC