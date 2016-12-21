Strome helps Islanders beat Sabres 5-1

Buffalo Sabres left wing William Carrier is guarded by New York Islanders left wing Jason Chimera during the second period of an NHL hockey game in New York, Friday, Dec. 23, 2016. /Newsday via AP) less Buffalo Sabres left wing William Carrier is guarded by New York Islanders left wing Jason Chimera during the second period of an NHL hockey game in New York, Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.