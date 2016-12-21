Postgame: Streaking Wild treating clash with streaking Jackets as 'another game'

For the first time in NHL history, two teams have concurrent winning streaks of at least 12 games, and they just so happen to meet Saturday at 5 p.m. at Xcel Energy Center. Both the Wild and Columbus Blue Jackets accomplished what they needed to tonight WIN to set the table for what I've dubbed the Clash of the 2000 Expansion Titans on New Year's Eve.

