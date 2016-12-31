New York Islanders Start the Post Halak Era in Winnipeg
The New York Islanders take to the ice in Winnipeg as they try to move on from the whole Jaroslav Halak is now playing in Bridgeport debacle. New York Islanders Travis Hamonic comes home for a New Years Eve game against Patrik Laine and the Winnipeg Jets! What a story! WRONG! It's day one of the post-Halak era for the Islanders.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Eye On Isles.
Add your comments below
New York Islanders Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Full Details (Jan '06)
|Jul '16
|gut feeling
|2
|New York Riveters Coverage at Lighthouse Hockey (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|tom wingo
|2
|First Impressions of Islanders Hockey at Barcla... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|Islanders open with victory (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|CHforever
|1
|Michael Grabner Shines In Preliminary Round For... (Feb '14)
|Apr '14
|sam
|3
|Thomas Vanek Stolen By Montreal Canadiens (Mar '14)
|Mar '14
|Nova
|7
|Canada's John Tavares out for rest of Olympics (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|Mark S
|1
Find what you want!
Search New York Islanders Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC