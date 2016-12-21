New York Islanders Frankenstein's Monster
In light of the fact that the New York Islanders have failed to obtain a left or right wing worthy of playing next to Captain John Tavares, it is time, as a fan-base, to do something about it. Since the New York Islanders have failed to acquire a top line wing via free agency/trade and are apparently unable to develop a top line wing through the draft, we will have to build one from scratch.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Eye On Isles.
Add your comments below
New York Islanders Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Full Details (Jan '06)
|Jul '16
|gut feeling
|2
|New York Riveters Coverage at Lighthouse Hockey (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|tom wingo
|2
|First Impressions of Islanders Hockey at Barcla... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|Islanders open with victory (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|CHforever
|1
|Michael Grabner Shines In Preliminary Round For... (Feb '14)
|Apr '14
|sam
|3
|Thomas Vanek Stolen By Montreal Canadiens (Mar '14)
|Mar '14
|Nova
|7
|Canada's John Tavares out for rest of Olympics (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|Mark S
|1
Find what you want!
Search New York Islanders Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC