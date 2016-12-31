John Tavares, Ryan Strome each score,...

John Tavares, Ryan Strome each score, add assist as Islanders down Jets

John Tavares and Ryan Strome each had a goal and an assist on Saturday as the New York Islanders downed the Winnipeg Jets 6-2. Nikolay Kulemin, Shane Prince, Anders Lee and Andrew Ladd also scored for the Islanders , who've won four of their last five games.

