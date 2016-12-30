Jaroslav Halak on Waivers: Islanders three-goalie situation...solved?

The New York Islanders placed Jaroslav Halak on waivers Friday, adding the latest wrinkle to a two-season long three-goalie saga that began when Halak was injured for the opening of 2015-16 and the Islanders claimed Jean-Francois Berube off waivers. Though Berube has hardly played during the past two seasons, the Islanders have clung to him - at the expense of a roster spot and awkward feelings in the crease - like he's a goalie of the future.

