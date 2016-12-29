Islanders vs. Wild: Minnesota's streak on the line
The New York Islanders close 2016 with a road swing through North America's cold central plains, first in Minnesota tonight followed by New Year's Eve in Winnipeg. How big of a threat are the Wild? Well, they're on an 11-game win streak, are pretty good at minimizing shots from dangerous areas, are a point out of first place in the Central and have outscored opposition by 37 goals.
