Islanders vs. Wild: Minnesota's streak on the line

The New York Islanders close 2016 with a road swing through North America's cold central plains, first in Minnesota tonight followed by New Year's Eve in Winnipeg. How big of a threat are the Wild? Well, they're on an 11-game win streak, are pretty good at minimizing shots from dangerous areas, are a point out of first place in the Central and have outscored opposition by 37 goals.

