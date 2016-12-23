Islanders 5, Sabres 1: Rested Isles p...

Islanders 5, Sabres 1: Rested Isles pounce for second pre-break win

The New York Islanders showed some spunk and took advantage of a road-weary, holiday-eying opponent in beating the Buffalo Sabres 5-1 at Barclays Center in both teams' final outing before the Christmas break. In a frustrating season marked by struggling special teams, the power play was good, the penalty kill was suffocating, and Thomas Greiss stopped 27 shots while falling just 63 seconds shy of his first shutout of the season.

