First Boxing Card at Renovated Nassau Coliseum Set for April 29
NEW YORK April 29 is the target date to bring boxing back to the renovated Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Long Island. Brett Yormark, chief executive officer for Brooklyn Sports & Entertainment, confirmed that a hold has been placed on the Nassau Coliseum for that night with the New York State Athletic Commission.
