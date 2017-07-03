This is a turning point for bold Devi...

This is a turning point for bold Devils, who won't stop now

Ray Shero asked that Devils fans look at his actions as general manager and recognize the direction he is trying to lead the team. And Shero is correct that the evidence is there, and at the very least he isn't sitting on his hands.

Chicago, IL

