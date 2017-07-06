Right Wingers: Help Needed
The 2017 offseason has brought about great change already for our New Jersey Devils; the team lost defender Jon Merrill to the Las Vegas Golden Knights in the Expansion Draft but gained a possible impact forward by selecting Nico Hischier first overall in the Entry Draft. Just before free agency opened, the team announced that it would buy out both Michael Cammalleri and Devante Smith-Pelly; while the only significant signing the team made wasn't necessarily one we fans wanted, the Brian Boyle deal should be a good deal that brings leadership, penalty killing, and someone who can win more draws than they lose.
