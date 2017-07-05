New Jersey Devils Daily: Kovalchuk, Barrie, Rest of Offseason
On today's New Jersey Devils Daily, Ilya Kovalchuk does the team that made him the $100 million man dirty one last time, who the Devils could propose in a Tyson Barrie trade, and projecting their lines for next season. Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post talks about Ilya Kovalchuk's July 4th decision to leave his NHL aspirations for another year to return to the KHL.
