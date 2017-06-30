Kings re-unite with Michael Cammaller...

Kings re-unite with Michael Cammalleri, sign him to one-year deal

13 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Breeze

Michael Cammalleri returned where it all began for him in the NHL, in 2002-03, on the opening day of free agency Saturday. He agreed to a one-season, $1-million contract with the Kings, who drafted him in the second round in 2001 .

