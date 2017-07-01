Devils Make Sense for Kovalchuk

The former $100 million man has been planning to return to the NHL for months and is now able to do so under the stipulation that he can only sign with the Devils. Many have looked at the facts - Kovalchuk's early retirement from New Jersey, the state's high property taxes, and his desire to win - and have concluded that the best idea is for both parties to agree to sign a contract and a trade.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sports Media 101.