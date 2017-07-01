Devils add center depth, sign Boyle - two years, $5.1 million
New Jersey filled a void down the middle at the start of free agency, signing Brian Boyle to a two-year, $5.1 million deal with a $2.55M cap hit. Boyle, 32, had a productive year split between Tampa Bay and Toronto, finishing with 12 goals and 25 points in 75 games.
