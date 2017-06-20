What former Devils think of No. 1 pick Nico Hischier, future of team

Fourteen years ago, Grant Marshall made his mark with the Devils after scoring off a rebound in triple overtime to send them to the Eastern Conference Final. The retired right wing reminisced about the 2003 Stanley Cup run, including his game-winner against the Lightning, and the day he was drafted by the Maple Leafs a decade earlier as he took in the scene at the Devils Draft Party Friday night .

