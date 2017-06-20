NHL expansion draft: Las Vegas Golden Knights add James Neal, other players and draft picks
Prior to the expansion draft, Golden Knights general manager George McPhee offered the other 30 NHL teams a chance to sweeten the pot to keep him from selecting coveted unprotected players. As a result, Vegas stockpiled a number of draft picks while also revealing the names of the first 24 players of their inaugural squad Wednesday night at the 2017 NHL awards show and expansion draft at the T-Mobile Center.
