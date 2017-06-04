New Jersey Devils Should Bring Back S...

New Jersey Devils Should Bring Back Scott Stevens

News came out this week that Minnesota Wild coach Scott Stevens will be leaving the team to be closer to his family in New Jersey. The New Jersey Devils should take advantage of this and bring him back.

Chicago, IL

