Ilya Kovalchuk reportedly still seeks return to NHL, and here are three likeliest suitors

Friday Jun 16

Talk of a return to the NHL by ex-New Jersey Devils star Ilya Kovalchuk has heated up as the expansion draft and free agency draw near. Reports out of Russia have indicated Kovalchuk might stay in the Kontinental Hockey League, but Devils general manager Ray Shero cited assurances from Kovalchuk's agent, Doug Grossman, that the former All-Star forward still wants to play in the NHL next season.

