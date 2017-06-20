Devils take Hischier with number one pick in NHL draft
The New Jersey Devils took another step forward in their attempt to rise from the bottom of the league by selecting Nico Hischier. After making the Stanley Cup playoffs 20 out of 22 seasons, the Devils have fallen on hard times in recent years, going from one of the NHL's most-feared franchises to its laughingstock last season after finishing 28-40-14.
New Jersey Devils Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Martin Brodeur Going Home To Montreal? (Sep '14)
|Nov '14
|Spartacus1962
|12
|Forget the Best, Who Was the Worst New Jersey D... (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|Drekalo Lakovic
|1
|Flyers' Brayden Schenn fined for cross-checking... (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Reg
|1
|Ilya Kovalchuk Retires from NHL After 11-Year C... (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|me
|1
|NHL Draft Grades 2013: Ranking Best Team Perfor... (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|Trevor Timmins
|1
|Montreal Canadiens Smart to Buy Out Tomas Kaberle (Jun '13)
|Jun '13
|Spartacus1962
|2
|Devils return top pick Stefan Matteau to juniors (Mar '13)
|Mar '13
|skk
|1
