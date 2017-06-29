Devils re-sign goaltender Keith Kinka...

Devils re-sign goaltender Keith Kinkaid to 2-year contract

Thursday Read more: USA Today

Devils re-sign goaltender Keith Kinkaid to 2-year contract The New Jersey Devils have re-signed backup goaltender Keith Kinkaid to a new two-year contract Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2up2QSV NEWARK, N.J. - The New Jersey Devils have re-signed backup goaltender Keith Kinkaid to a two-year contract. General manager Ray Shero announced the deal late Thursday, noting that Kinkaid will get $1.2 million this season and $1.3 million in 2018-19.

