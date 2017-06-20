Devils make 9 qualifying offers | What it means

Stefan Noesen #23 of the New Jersey Devils celebrates his goal at 4:59 of the first period against the Pittsburgh Penguins at the Prudential Center on April 6, 2017 in Newark, New Jersey. Stefan Noesen #23 of the New Jersey Devils celebrates his goal at 4:59 of the first period against the Pittsburgh Penguins at the Prudential Center on April 6, 2017 in Newark, New Jersey.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.