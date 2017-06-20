Devils make 9 qualifying offers | What it means
Stefan Noesen #23 of the New Jersey Devils celebrates his goal at 4:59 of the first period against the Pittsburgh Penguins at the Prudential Center on April 6, 2017 in Newark, New Jersey. Stefan Noesen #23 of the New Jersey Devils celebrates his goal at 4:59 of the first period against the Pittsburgh Penguins at the Prudential Center on April 6, 2017 in Newark, New Jersey.
New Jersey Devils Discussions
|Martin Brodeur Going Home To Montreal? (Sep '14)
|Nov '14
|Spartacus1962
|12
|Forget the Best, Who Was the Worst New Jersey D... (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|Drekalo Lakovic
|1
|Flyers' Brayden Schenn fined for cross-checking... (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Reg
|1
|Ilya Kovalchuk Retires from NHL After 11-Year C... (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|me
|1
|NHL Draft Grades 2013: Ranking Best Team Perfor... (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|Trevor Timmins
|1
|Montreal Canadiens Smart to Buy Out Tomas Kaberle (Jun '13)
|Jun '13
|Spartacus1962
|2
|Devils return top pick Stefan Matteau to juniors (Mar '13)
|Mar '13
|skk
|1
