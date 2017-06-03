Devils face pressure to make right pick at No. 11 hour, 25 minutes | Devils

Devils face pressure to make right pick at No. 1 Choosing between Nolan Patrick and Nico Hischier a tough call, especially with the Flyers picking second Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2sql0U6 Starting with top prospect Nolan Patrick in the standing high jump, here's a look at what goes on during the testing session.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hackensack Chronicle.