5 takeaways from Hischier's first New Jersey visit

Five takeaways from Hischier's first New Jersey visit The Devils' No. 1 pick displayed some promising signs as he made his media tour Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2tRW0Wy The Devils first round draft pick, Nico Hischier, talks about changes that could be coming to his hockey game as well as his life.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.