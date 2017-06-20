2017 NHL Draft: Devils stand pat, add...

2017 NHL Draft: Devils stand pat, add 3 prospects in 3rd and 4th rounds

Saturday Jun 24

The Devils entered the third round of the 2017 NHL Draft with two picks, and they ended up using both of them. They pick forward Fabian Zetterlund with the 63rd overall pick to start the round, and they added defenseman Reilly Walsh with the 81st pick.

