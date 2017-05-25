Who should Devils protect from Las Vegas in Expansion Draft?
The Devils have less than one month left before they must decide which players they will expose to the Las Vegas Golden Knights in the NHL Expansion Draft . One player will be taken from each of the 30 current teams, including the Devils.
New Jersey Devils Discussions
