What's the next step in development for Devils' prospect Michael McLeod?

The Devils saw plenty of promising play from 2016 first-round draft pick Michael McLeod , who closed his junior season with the Mississauga Steelheads with a red-hot second half while helping his team reach the OHL finals. If McLeod is to follow in the footsteps of Pavel Zacha -- the Devils' 2015 first-round pick who played in the NHL during 2016-17 -- what does he need to do to make it? "I think the biggest part is the strength and conditioning," Devils Director of Amateur Scouting Paul Castron said.

