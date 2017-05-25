What's the next step in development for Devils' prospect Michael McLeod?
The Devils saw plenty of promising play from 2016 first-round draft pick Michael McLeod , who closed his junior season with the Mississauga Steelheads with a red-hot second half while helping his team reach the OHL finals. If McLeod is to follow in the footsteps of Pavel Zacha -- the Devils' 2015 first-round pick who played in the NHL during 2016-17 -- what does he need to do to make it? "I think the biggest part is the strength and conditioning," Devils Director of Amateur Scouting Paul Castron said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Newark Star-Ledger.
Add your comments below
New Jersey Devils Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Martin Brodeur Going Home To Montreal? (Sep '14)
|Nov '14
|Spartacus1962
|12
|Forget the Best, Who Was the Worst New Jersey D... (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|Drekalo Lakovic
|1
|Flyers' Brayden Schenn fined for cross-checking... (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Reg
|1
|Ilya Kovalchuk Retires from NHL After 11-Year C... (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|me
|1
|NHL Draft Grades 2013: Ranking Best Team Perfor... (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|Trevor Timmins
|1
|Montreal Canadiens Smart to Buy Out Tomas Kaberle (Jun '13)
|Jun '13
|Spartacus1962
|2
|Devils return top pick Stefan Matteau to juniors (Mar '13)
|Mar '13
|skk
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Jersey Devils Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC