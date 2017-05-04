Swedish designer in terror plot tells...

Swedish designer in terror plot tells horror of stolen id

1 hr ago Read more: Daily Mail

'She must have googled Swedish blonde!' Stunning designer reveals she feels 'sick' after terrorist stole her identity in 'catfish' plot to bomb police A Swedish fashion designer whose identity was stolen by a female terrorist said she felt as though the 'earth was falling from her feet' when she realised she was inadvertently caught up in a plot to kill police. Sanne Andersson, 27, fashion designer, blogger and fiancee of a US hockey star, was horrified that her pictures were used by Christine Connor to entice an accomplice she met online.

