Swedish designer in terror plot tells horror of stolen id

'She must have googled Swedish blonde!' Stunning designer reveals she feels 'sick' after terrorist stole her identity in 'catfish' plot to bomb police A Swedish fashion designer whose identity was stolen by a female terrorist said she felt as though the 'earth was falling from her feet' when she realised she was inadvertently caught up in a plot to kill police. Sanne Andersson, 27, fashion designer, blogger and fiancee of a US hockey star, was horrified that her pictures were used by Christine Connor to entice an accomplice she met online.

