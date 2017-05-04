Swedish designer in terror plot tells horror of stolen id
'She must have googled Swedish blonde!' Stunning designer reveals she feels 'sick' after terrorist stole her identity in 'catfish' plot to bomb police A Swedish fashion designer whose identity was stolen by a female terrorist said she felt as though the 'earth was falling from her feet' when she realised she was inadvertently caught up in a plot to kill police. Sanne Andersson, 27, fashion designer, blogger and fiancee of a US hockey star, was horrified that her pictures were used by Christine Connor to entice an accomplice she met online.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Add your comments below
New Jersey Devils Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Martin Brodeur Going Home To Montreal? (Sep '14)
|Nov '14
|Spartacus1962
|12
|Forget the Best, Who Was the Worst New Jersey D... (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|Drekalo Lakovic
|1
|Flyers' Brayden Schenn fined for cross-checking... (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Reg
|1
|Ilya Kovalchuk Retires from NHL After 11-Year C... (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|me
|1
|NHL Draft Grades 2013: Ranking Best Team Perfor... (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|Trevor Timmins
|1
|Montreal Canadiens Smart to Buy Out Tomas Kaberle (Jun '13)
|Jun '13
|Spartacus1962
|2
|Devils return top pick Stefan Matteau to juniors (Mar '13)
|Mar '13
|skk
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Jersey Devils Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC