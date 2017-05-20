Six UFAs the Canucks could sign

Thursday May 11

The Canucks can't afford to spend big in free agency this off-season, not because they don't have the cap space, but because they can't afford to have any more long-term contracts on the books as they rebuild. What they can do, however, is look to sign veteran players to one-year deals with an eye towards next year's trade deadline.

Chicago, IL

