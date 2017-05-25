Sens turn to Kelly for added leadership in Game 7: a Hea s Mr. Integritya
New Jersey Devils' Kyle Quincey , right, poke checks Ottawa Senators' Chris Kelly during second period NHL hockey, in Ottawa, Saturday, December 17, 2016. A day before the Ottawa Senators staved off elimination in the Eastern Conference final, Chris Kelly got up in front of the group and offered his bit of veteran wisdom.Kelly hadn't played in more than a month, but wanted to stress to his teammates to live in the moment of their storybook playoff run.
