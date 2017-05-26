Nico or Nolan among decisions Devils ...

Nico or Nolan among decisions Devils GM Shero faces

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 26 Read more: NorthJersey.com

Nico or Nolan and other decisions Shero must make for Devils Shero says Kovalchuk is going to "drive the bus" on where he winds up if he returns to the NHL Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2rVYUIZ Devils general manager Ray Shero. Shero talks about the upcoming NHL draft, former star Ilya Kovalchuk and current star Cory Schneider in a wide-ranging phone interview with The Record on Thursday, May 25, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Jersey Devils Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Martin Brodeur Going Home To Montreal? (Sep '14) Nov '14 Spartacus1962 12
News Forget the Best, Who Was the Worst New Jersey D... (Jun '14) Jun '14 Drekalo Lakovic 1
News Flyers' Brayden Schenn fined for cross-checking... (Dec '13) Dec '13 Reg 1
News Ilya Kovalchuk Retires from NHL After 11-Year C... (Jul '13) Jul '13 me 1
News NHL Draft Grades 2013: Ranking Best Team Perfor... (Jul '13) Jul '13 Trevor Timmins 1
News Montreal Canadiens Smart to Buy Out Tomas Kaberle (Jun '13) Jun '13 Spartacus1962 2
News Devils return top pick Stefan Matteau to juniors (Mar '13) Mar '13 skk 1
See all New Jersey Devils Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Jersey Devils Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Microsoft
  3. Climate Change
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,560 • Total comments across all topics: 281,546,052

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC