NHL Draft Lottery 2017: Results, draft order and big winners

The New Jersey Devils won the 2017 NHL Draft lottery, and here's what else you need to know about the results. There's no Connor McDavid or Auston Matthews awaiting the winner of the 2017 NHL Draft lottery, but there is game-changing talent on which teams would love to get first dibs.

