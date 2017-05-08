Fighting Back: Former NHL Player's Me...

Fighting Back: Former NHL Player's Medical Records 'Intentionally Concealed'

Wednesday May 3 Read more: KSTP

A former NHL player who grew up on Minnesota's Iron Range says two of his former teams "intentionally concealed" key medical records that warned further head injuries could put him at risk of suffering recurrent seizures, according to a federal lawsuit filed in St. Paul. Mike Peluso, a longtime NHL enforcer and Stanley Cup champion, accuses the New Jersey Devils and the St. Louis Blues of hiding a neurology report for decades.

