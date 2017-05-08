Expansion Draft Prediction Updates: The Sequel

Welcome back, to those of you brave enough to embark on this journey with us! As the Playoffs roll on sans-Wings, the Expansion Draft looms ever closer as the next exciting thing for the Red Wings organization. Closing out the updates to the predictions means we're almost to that moment I'm sure everyone has been waiting for... But before Peter and I move on to mock drafts and heated debates on this-guy-over-that-guy, we have to finish the protection lists.

