Why most important part of Devils' season is just starting for some players
Most Devils ended their seasons on Sunday against the Detroit Red Wings , but some players are about to begin their most important stretch. Players eligible to play with Albany in the AHL are expected to be sent down on Monday or Tuesday to join the team for the final three games of the regular season.
